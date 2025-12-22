Canada News

Alberta animal welfare agency says dog that tested positive for avian flu dead

Photo: The Canadian Press Migratory swans fly over a farm in Abbotsford, B.C., on Monday, November 25, 2024.

An Alberta animal welfare agency says a dog that tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza has died.

The Alberta Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says in a Saturday social media post that this is the second confirmed fatal case of bird flu in a dog in Canada.

It did not provide further details on the dog's death.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says on its website that in 2023, a dog in Oshawa, Ont., was infected with avian flu after chewing on a wild goose and later died.

The ASPCA says domestic animals, including pets, can contract bird flu through contact with or by ingesting infected wild birds.

It is reminding Albertans to keep their pets away from birds and bird carcasses, and adds cats are particularly vulnerable to avian flu.