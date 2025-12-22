Canada News

Police watchdog investigates fatal fall from Toronto hotel balcony

Investigating fatal fall

Photo: The Canadian Press A Special Investigations Unit logo is seen on a truck at Toronto Pearson International Airport, in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Ontario's police watchdog agency says it is investigating the circumstances of a 58-year-old woman's death in Toronto after it says she fell from a hotel balcony.

The Special Investigations Unit says in a news release that Toronto Police Service officers responded Sunday afternoon to a hotel in the area of Colborne Street and Yonge Street after being notified a person staying in the building was creating a disturbance.

The release says that upon arriving in the lobby, officers were told the woman had returned to her room.

It says officers made their way to the door of the unit, and a short time later they were made aware that the woman had fallen from the balcony and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The release doesn't say what floor the woman fell from, and when asked, a spokeswoman for the SIU responded that information about the unit was being withheld "to protect the privacy and the integrity of the SIU's investigation."

The spokesperson said that according to the information she has, the officers did not enter the woman's room.

The Toronto Police Service says that since the SIU is now investigating, it can't provide further information about the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about the investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator.