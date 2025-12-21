Canada News

Alberta mall Santa replaced for slapping hand of boy who tugged beard

Photo: The Canadian Press

A mall just outside of Edmonton says it has replaced its Santa after he slapped a little boy's hand when the boy pulled his beard.

Sherwood Park Mall, located in a hamlet east of Edmonton, says it would like to sincerely apologize to the boy and his family.

It says the Santa involved will not be returning and has been replaced.

The mall says its Santa experience briefly halted after the boy's "unacceptable" experience and resumed by Saturday evening.

Cherry Hill Programs, which vets, trains and offers Santas to hundreds of malls and venues across Canada, including Sherwood Park Mall, says it is aware of the situation.

It says the boy tugged on their Santa's beard hard and the Santa's reaction does not align with its standards for guest interactions.

"The Santa has been replaced at this location so families can continue to experience the magic of Christmas during the remaining days of the holiday season," it said in an email on Sunday.