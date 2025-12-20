Canada News
Toronto police investigating murder in city's west end
Police investigating murder
Photo: The Canadian Press
A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Toronto police say they are investigating a homicide in the city’s west end.
They say in a social media post that officers attended a residence on Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West this morning.
Officers found a dead person inside.
Police say the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
No other information has been released.
Police have not said whether a suspect has been identified in the case.
