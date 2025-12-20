281223
Toronto police investigating murder in city's west end

The Canadian Press - Dec 20, 2025 / 2:45 pm | Story: 590503
Toronto police say they are investigating a homicide in the city’s west end.

They say in a social media post that officers attended a residence on Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West this morning.

Officers found a dead person inside.

Police say the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

No other information has been released.

Police have not said whether a suspect has been identified in the case.

