Weather warnings issued for frigid Yukon, wind chill feels like -55 in parts

Photo: The Canadian Press The Yukon provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020.

Cold warnings are in place for much of the Yukon with wind chills that could feel like -55 C in some parts.

The warning from Environment Canada says an arctic ridge of high pressure is bringing very cold conditions.

In the north of the territory, communities such as Dawson City, Mayo, Faro, and Ross River are expected to remain frigid until early next week.

Communities including Watson Lake and Teslin in the southern part of the territory are being warned to expect temperatures that feel as cold as -50 C on Saturday.

Environment Canada says extreme cold puts people at risk and frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Portions of the South Klondike Highway and Haines Road are also covered by a blowing snow advisory, warning about the possibility of poor visibility on the roads.