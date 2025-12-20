Canada News

Storm with high winds knocks out power to tens of thousands in Atlantic Canada

Storm knocks out power

Photo: The Canadian Press A pedestrian shields themselves from rain and wind during a rainfall warning in Halifax on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

Tens of thousands of people are without power across Atlantic Canada after a storm with high winds pummeled the region.

As of 11:45 a.m., more than 60,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were in the dark, and more than 54,000 NB Power customers were without power in New Brunswick.

In Newfoundland, the major utility is reporting that more than 5,000 people are in the dark this morning, and in P.E.I., Maritime Electric says there are 1,200 without power.

Environment Canada had issued weather warnings in all four provinces on Friday, saying that winds up to 100 kilometres per hour could hit Newfoundland and New Brunswick's Fundy shore.

Wind warnings remain in place for parts of New Brunswick, much of Newfoundland and Labrador and in Quebec, where tens of thousands were also without power.

The weather agency says the storm with unseasonably warm air moving up from the south could cause snowmelt and localized flooding.