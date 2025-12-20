Canada News

Police in Welland, Ont., arrest man suspected of shooting officer

Arrested after officer shot

Photo: The Canadian Press Members of Niagara regional police position themselves along Plymouth Road close to the location where an officer was shot in Welland, Ont., while police were responding to reports of gunfire, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025.

Police say a man suspected of shooting a police officer in a city southwest of Niagara Falls has been taken into custody after an hours-long standoff.

Niagara regional police say in a social media post the suspect was arrested at around 7:30 this morning and the shelter-in-place order and road closures in the area of Plymouth Road and Second in Welland, Ontario issued hours earlier has been lifted.

The shelter-in-place order was first issued Friday, and Const. Richard Hingley told reporters police had been helping bylaw officers deal with a "fencing issue" around what's believed to be an old church converted into a home when they were met with gunfire.

Police say an officer was shot in the chest during the exchange, and the suspect had barricaded himself inside a home.

They said the officer was taken to hospital as a precaution and has been released with minor injuries.

Friday's events forced road closures and lockdowns at local schools and hospitals.

Police have provided no details about the suspect.