Certain salads sold in Western Canada recalled for possible listeria contamination

Photo: The Canadian Press Canadian Food Inspection Agency is shown in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Five food products ranging from salads to noodle bowls distributed across Western Canada have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the affected products are branded "Inspiredgo" and include Greek Mezze salad, Dill Chickpea salad and Super Solstice salad packages.

The brand's bento noodle bowl and pickle platter snack pack products are also affected.

The recalled items were distributed across all four provinces in Western Canada as well as through online channels. Photos and details about the products are here.

The CFIA says the recall was triggered by the company producing the food items, and there have been no cases of reported illnesses stemming from eating the affected products.

Consumers are asked to throw out or return the affected products, as eating them could lead to severe illness or even death in some cases.