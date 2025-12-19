Canada News

Judge says Freedom Convoy organizer Chris Barber gets to keep his truck

Photo: The Canadian Press Chris Barber arrives at the courthouse in Ottawa on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

One of the main organizers of the 2022 "Freedom Convoy" won't have to forfeit a long-haul truck used in the 2022 protest, following a court ruling today.

Diane Magas, Chris Barber's lawyer, says an Ontario court judge denied the forfeiture application brought by the Crown, despite the truck — called "Big Red" — being "offence-related property."

Magas says Barber's defence team supports the decision and Barber is relieved to be able to keep the truck "that has been part of his business and family for over 20 years."

Barber was found guilty earlier this year of mischief and counselling others to disobey a court order for his role in organizing the convoy which blockaded downtown Ottawa for more than three weeks in January and February 2022 to protest pandemic measures.

He is appealing his 18-month conditional sentence.

Magas says the judge determined that seizing the truck would be a "disproportionate" punishment.