Mark Carney shakes up roster of deputy ministers heading into the holidays

Photo: The Canadian Press Justice Marie-Josee Hogue was named deputy minister of Justice. Hogue listens to a lawyer speak at the Foreign Interference Commission, in Ottawa, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is shuffling the senior ranks of the federal public service heading into the new year.

In one notable move, Quebec Court of Appeal judge Marie-Josée Hogue becomes deputy minister of justice and deputy attorney general of Canada.

Hogue led Ottawa's commission into foreign interference in federal elections, which reported little evidence of electoral subversion in a report published earlier this year.

Chris Forbes will meanwhile leave his post as deputy finance minister to become a senior official at the Privy Council Office.

Carney is tapping Bank of Canada policy director Nick Leswick to take over Forbes' post at the Department of Finance.

Christiane Fox, who held multiple roles supporting cabinet, will assume the mantle of deputy minister of national defence as Carney looks to rapidly ramp up spending to meet NATO commitments.