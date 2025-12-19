Police officer shot in Welland, Ont., people told to shelter in place

Photo: The Canadian Press A Niagara Regional Police logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.

A police officer was expected to survive a shooting in Welland, Ont., on Friday as nearby schools and a hospital were locked down and residents were told to shelter in place.

Niagara regional police said the officer was sent to hospital as a precaution and their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

"A male suspect has been contained within a building in the area," police said in a statement.

The officer was responding Friday morning to reports of a shooting, police said. Officers also fired their guns during "the initial interaction" and the province's police watchdog had been notified, police said.

Premier Doug Ford said the injured officer had been shot in the chest.

"She's a wonderful person. She's going to survive," Ford said at an unrelated press conference on Friday.

Nearby schools and the Welland Hospital were locked down. Niagara Health said the hospital was not admitting new patients to the building.

Police said all residents "in the affected area" were to lock their doors and windows and to remain inside until further notice.