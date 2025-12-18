Woman charged with murder in death of her mother in eastern Ontario: OPP

Photo: The Canadian Press An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.

Provincial police say a woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her mother in eastern Ontario.

Police say officers responded to a request for a well-being check at a home in Lansdowne at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

They say officers found a woman dead inside the home, and a postmortem exam determined her death was a homicide.

Police say the deceased as been identified as 78-year-old Katherine Graham, of Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township.

They say a 43-year-old woman was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday.

OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson says Graham was the mother of the accused, who is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.