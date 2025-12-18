Winter storm system that brought traffic chaos to Prairies moves into Ontario, Quebec

Photo: The Canadian Press File Photo: A person shovels snow in Saskatoon, Sask., Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. Environment Canada has issued a Blizzard Warning for Saskatoon as an Alberta clipper tracks across the Prairies.

Blizzard conditions continue across Saskatchewan and Manitoba today.

Environment Canada says the winter storm system is pushing through the southern parts of the two Prairie provinces, where blowing snow and gusty winds will begin to taper off later today.

Winter storm warnings have also been issued across north-central Ontario and into Quebec, with up to 30 centimetres of snow forecast.

Across the northern regions of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario, the national weather agency says Arctic-like temperatures are pushing the mercury lower to roughly -45 to -50 degrees Celsius, with the wind chill.

On Wednesday, the strong Alberta Clipper kept regional police very busy in Alberta, dealing with dozens of weather-related collisions due to the very icy conditions.

One major route in Alberta saw police respond to a widespread pile-up and delay involving 80 to 100 cars, closing the Queen Elizabeth II Highway between Calgary and Airdrie for hours.