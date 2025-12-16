Man pleads guilty in drunk driving crash that killed 3 siblings in Toronto: lawyer

Photo: The Canadian Press Ethan Lehouillier of Georgetown, Ont., is shown in this courtroom sketch on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

An Ontario man has pleaded guilty to half a dozen charges in a drunk driving crash that killed three siblings in west Toronto earlier this year.

Ethan Lehouillier's defence lawyer says his client pleaded guilty Monday to three counts each of impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Lehouillier, who was 19 at the time of the May 18 collision, initially faced 12 charges.

His lawyer, Christopher Avery, says a sentencing hearing is scheduled for February.

Police alleged Lehouillier, of Georgetown, Ont., was speeding as he exited Highway 401, lost control and slammed into a minivan carrying a mother, her four children and a male acquaintance of the family.

Two of the children — 15-year-old Ramone Lavina and his 13-year-old brother Jace — died at the scene, while their six-year-old sister Mya died in hospital a short time later.

The mother, Jade Galve, her 10-year-old child Avery and the male driver were taken to hospital in stable condition.

The children's identities were initially protected under a publication ban, which was eventually lifted.