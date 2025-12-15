Federal minister says he's getting 'lots of inquiries' about MPs crossing the floor

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson rises in the House of Commons during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025.

The federal Liberals are dangling hints about more possible floor crossings today following the defection of Ontario MP Michael Ma to the Liberals last week.

When asked whether more opposition MPs are getting ready to cross the floor to join the Liberals, Energy Tim Hodgson today said he's getting "lots of inquiries."

Ma's decision to leave the Conservative caucus and join the Liberals brought the government to within one seat of a majority on Thursday, less than 24 hours after attending the Official Opposition's Christmas party.

Hodgson wouldn't comment about the role he played courting Ma, whose Markham-Unionville riding north of Toronto is next door to his own riding of Markham-Thornhill.

He says he will let the new Liberal MP speak for himself but notes they are both pragmatists with business backgrounds.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre told The Canadian Press last week he believes Prime Minister Mark Carney is trying to "manipulate and engineer" a majority government.