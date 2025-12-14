Snow squalls expected in parts of southwestern Ontario

Photo: The Canadian Press A resident uses a snowblower to clear a driveway in Lefroy, Ontario on Friday Nov. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Drost

Part of southwestern Ontario were under snow squall warnings Sunday as a winter storm continued to pummel the area with snowfall.

Environment Canada said the area from Florence to London, as well as areas along the eastern shore of Lake Huron and the Georgian Bay area, were all expected to see continued snowfall after a storm that began Saturday.

The weather agency said those areas could expect an additional five to 10 centimetres of snow through the afternoon, with total snowfall of 20 to 40 centimetres.

It said winds would shift with the most intense snow squall originating from Georgian Bay, and lake effect snow squalls off Lake Huron would bring the heaviest amounts of snow near the lakeshore.

The weather agency also issued special weather statements for the areas of Stratford and St. Thomas, saying those areas could expect to see five to 10 centimetres before ending near noon.

The weather agency warned of poor visibility in areas with heavy and blowing snow, and said travel would likely be hazardous across the area.

Meanwhile, much of Atlantic Canada was under a winter storm warning Sunday and continued overnight into Monday morning.

The eastern part of Newfoundland was under a yellow warning, meaning Environment Canada was expecting short term and moderate impacts from the weather.

The yellow warning ran from Port aux Basques up to St. Anthony, with up to 35 centimetres of snow expected and high winds.

In the Gander area, the warning was at an orange level, meaning weather could cause significant damage and impacts could last for several days.

In that area, winds were projected to reach up to 130 kilometres per hour, with near-zero visibility from blowing snow.

Further south, parts of Nova Scotia and eastern Prince Edward Island were also under yellow storm warnings, with Environment Canada forecasting up to 40 centimetres of snow and messy conditions.