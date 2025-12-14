'Choose light over darkness:' Hanukkah celebrations to go ahead despite attack abroad

Photo: The Canadian Press Emergency workers transport a person on a stretcher after a reported shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

The rabbi of a Toronto synagogue says Hanukkah celebrations will continue as planned tonight in the wake of a deadly mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration in Australia on Sunday.

Levi Gansburg, the rabbi at Chabad on Bayview, says his synagogue will "choose light over darkness" and move forward with its planned Hannukah celebrations this week despite the devastation abroad.

At least 11 people were killed and 29 were wounded at a Hanukkah event on Bondi Beach in Australia after two gunmen opened fire on the crowd. Jewish officials have identified one of the dead as Rabbi Eli Schlanger, an assistant rabbi at Chabad of Bondi and one of the celebration's organizers.

One attacker was taken into custody and the other was fatally shot by police. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the shooting an act of antisemitic terrorism that struck at the heart of the nation.

Gansburg says he was in a state of shock and mourning when he first heard the news of the shooting. He said he knew Schlanger as the two studied together in the rabbinical seminary.

"My memories of him is that he was a man of kindness, of warmth, of love," Gansburg said in an interview. "He was vivacious, (and) just literally dedicated his life to helping others strictly with goodness and kindness."

That shock was numbed, however, by a spate of antisemitic attacks and vandalism that have rocked the GTA since Oct. 7, 2023. Gansburg says a synagogue down the road from him — the Kehillat Shaarei Torah synagogue — has been vandalized 10 times and his daughter's school was shot at three times last year.

For Joe Kanofsky, the rabbi at the Kehillat Shaarei Torah, the attacks in Australia are another unneeded reminder of hatred and violence directed toward the Jewish community.

"I and others are horrified and appalled by this kind of violence," Kanofsky said.

Kanofsky says Hanukkah celebrations at his synagogue will also proceed as planned this week. Security will be on site throughout celebrations, although Kanofsky says this has been the case since 2018 after a gunman killed 11 worshippers at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Gansburg and Kanofsky said they have both been in touch with Toronto police requesting added measures to ensure the community's safety.

Toronto police say the force is closely monitoring the events in Australia and says people can expect to see "increased police presence in the Jewish community as a proactive measure to ensure the safety and security of the community."

Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a social media post he is "horrified by the antisemitic terror attack that has stolen the lives of 11 people."

"Canada stands with the people of Australia and Jewish people everywhere in sorrow, and determination never to bow to terrorism, violence, hatred and intimidation," Carney wrote.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also paid tribute to Australia's Jewish community, saying in an X post he is "praying for the victims and their loved ones."

In Montreal, Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada called the attack on Australia heartbreaking and said she spoke with Montreal police to ensure officers have increased vigilance to support the city's Jewish community.

"These communities are feeling anxious, and with our police we are there to support them," Ferrada said in a statement.

Montreal police confirmed in their own statement the force is increasing its "vigilance and visibility" in areas where Hanukkah celebrations are taking place.

National Jewish groups also condemned the attack. The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs CEO Noah Shack said in a statement his group is "devastated by the horrifying scenes in Sydney" and that the group stands in solidarity with Australia's Jewish community. Shack also says the CIJA is in contact with all levels of Canadian government to ensure the necessary steps are being taken to keep the Jewish community safe.

"From the United Kingdom to the United States and now Australia, we have seen the deadly consequences of calls to 'globalize the Intifada' and the unchecked rise of violence antisemitic extremism. Canada is not immune," Shack wrote.

"We need urgent action from governments and law enforcement to keep all of us safe."