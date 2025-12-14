SIU investigates after man killed in gunfire exchange with police in Welland

Photo: The Canadian Press A Niagara Regional Police logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed by police in Welland.

Investigators said tactical members of the Niagara Regional Police Service responded to a call Saturday around 9:15 p.m. to assist with an arrest of a man wanted by Peel Regional Police.

The Special Investigations Unit says the man shot at police.

Officers returned fire before deploying gas into the home, which forced the man to flee.

After the man left the house, further gunfire was exchanged and the man was struck.

Emergency responders treated the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU is seeking any information, including video or photos.