Blowing snow and high winds expected in much of Atlantic region overnight

Much of the Atlantic region is under a winter storm warning this afternoon and continuing overnight into Monday morning.

The eastern part of Newfoundland is under a yellow warning, meaning Environment Canada expects short term and moderate impacts from the weather.

The yellow warning runs from Port aux Basques up to St. Anthony, with up to 35 centimetres of snow expected and high winds.

In the Gander area, the warning is an orange level, meaning the weather could cause significant damage and impacts could last for several days.

In that area, winds could reach up to 130 kilometres per hour, with near-zero visibility from blowing snow.

Further south, parts of Nova Scotia and eastern Prince Edward Island are also under yellow storm warnings, with Environment Canada expecting up to 40 centimetres of snow and messy conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2025.