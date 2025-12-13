Toronto police say a 79-year-old woman is the victim of city's 38th homicide

Photo: The Canadian Press A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Toronto police say the force’s homicide unit is investigating the city’s 38th homicide of the year.

Police say officers were called to the area of St. Clair West and Rushton Road on Dec. 9 just before 8:30 a.m.

They say officers found a deceased woman inside an apartment.

They say a post-mortem was conducted and the death has been classified as a homicide.

Police have identified the woman as 79-year-old Jolan Kun.

Police ask with information about her death to contact them.