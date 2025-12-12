Poilievre says Carney is trying to manipulate his way to a majority

Photo: The Canadian Press Michael Ma, member of Parliament for Markham-Unionville, makes brief remarks alongside Prime Minister Mark Carney at the Liberal caucus holiday party in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says Prime Minister Mark Carney needs to stop trying to manipulate his way to the majority government Canadians denied him in the spring election by courting floor-crossers.

On Thursday, Ontario MP Michael Ma became the second person to leave the Conservative benches and join the Liberals in as many months, following Nova Scotia MP Chris d'Entremont.

The move puts Carney's Liberals one seat shy of a majority government in the House of Commons.

Poilievre says a majority would "concentrate wealth and power" in Carney's hands.

He says Carney doesn't have the democratic mandate to be "wheeling and dealing" to get a majority and the will of the Canadian people needs to be respected.

Government House leader Steven MacKinnon said Friday there are other Tory MPs who are extremely frustrated with the direction of their party and some have shared their concerns with Liberals.