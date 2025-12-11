Another Conservative MP crosses the floor to join Liberal caucus

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Toronto-area MP Michael Ma is leaving the Conservatives to join Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals.

Ma, who represents Markham—Unionville, said in a statement released Thursday that he made the decision after listening "carefully" to the people in his riding in recent weeks and reflecting with his family on the direction of the country.

Ma said this is a time for "unity and decisive action for Canada’s future."

He said Carney is offering "the steady, practical approach we need to deliver on the priorities I hear every day while door knocking in Markham—Unionville."

"That includes making life more affordable, growing a strong Canadian economy, strengthening community safety, and creating real opportunities for young people and families who are working hard to build their Canadian dream," Ma said.

"I entered public service to help people — to focus on solutions, not division. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Carney to make sure that Markham–Unionville, and all of Canada, can move forward with confidence and build a stronger, safer, and more prosperous future."

His move puts the Liberals one seat shy of a majority government, with 171 seats.

Last month, Nova Scotia MP Chris d'Entremont left the Conservative caucus to join the Liberals, just hours after the government tabled its latest budget on the floor of the House of Commons.

That news did not land well among d'Entremont's now former caucus colleagues.

Deputy Conservative leader Melissa Lantsman said d'Entremont chose not to do the job Conservative voters sent him to Ottawa for. Ontario Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis said the situation was "very sad."

Days after d'Entremont left the Conservative caucus, Conservative Matt Jeneroux announced his plans to step down as a member of Parliament. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said on social media that Jeneroux plans to step down as an MP next spring.

Ma was first elected as an MP in the last federal election.

He ran against Liberal Peter Yuen. Yuen was chosen as the area's candidate after Paul Chiang stepped down.

Chiang stepped down as the Liberal candidate in Markham—Unionville after he suggested to a media outlet that a political opponent could be turned over to Chinese officials for a bounty.

Carney denounced Chiang’s comments but stood by the candidate before he dropped out.