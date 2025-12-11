Saskatchewan Premier Moe shuffles cabinet, brings in new faces, drops three ministers

Photo: The Canadian Press Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe during the First Minister’s Meeting in Saskatoon on Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a big shakeup of his cabinet, introducing new faces, dropping veterans, while mixing and matching job titles.

"Nearly half of our government caucus was first elected in 2024, but I didn't want to bring too many brand-new members into cabinet right after the election," Moe said in a statement Thursday as the new cabinet was sworn in.

"Those members now have more than a year of experience as MLAs and, with today's changes, one-third of cabinet will be new members. That will give our government a strong balance of experience and fresh perspectives."

Tim McLeod remains government house leader and justice minister but has been relieved of duties as head of public safety. McLeod faced criticism from Denare Beach residents after half the community burned up in a summer wildfire.

Newcomer Mike Weger takes over public safety responsibilities as the head of a new portfolio titled Community Safety.

Chris Beaudry joins as the new minister in charge of energy and resources, while Travis Keisig, Daryl Harrison and Colleen Young are dropped from cabinet.

Other first-timers to cabinet are: Darlene Rowden in environment; Kim Gartner, who is responsible for highways; and Sean Wilson, who is now in charge of the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement.