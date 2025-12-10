Third person charged in quadruple homicide in Saskatchewan

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP collar tab pin is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

RCMP have charged a third person with murder in the deaths of four people on a Saskatchewan First Nation.

Two men and two women were killed in February on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation, east of Regina.

Mounties say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

They say the boy has also been charged with one count of attempted murder over an altercation with a fifth person.

A 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were arrested in February and were also charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

The victims were identified as 34-year-old Tracey Hotomani, 51-year-old Terry Jack, 44-year-old Sheldon Quewezance and 47-year-old Shauna Fay.