PM says new envoy to U.S. will have window to prepare for next phase of trade talks

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives to a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada's next ambassador to Washington will have a window to prepare for the next phase of trade relations with the United States.

Carney noted Wednesday Canada has finished its consultations on renewing the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, while the United States is beginning its work.

The review process will "gather force" in the new year, "so there's a window," Carney said before a Liberal caucus meeting.

Kirsten Hillman said Tuesday she will end her tenure as Canada's representative in Washington early in 2026. Hillman said it was the right time to put a team in place to see the trilateral trade deal review "through to its conclusion."

Carney called her "an exceptional public servant."

"We're all in her debt and, and I just want to thank her again for her contribution," he said Wednesday.

The prime minister did not comment on speculation he is considering experienced business executive Mark Wiseman to be ambassador.

Carney said in French there will be an announcement in coming weeks.

Following Donald Trump's 2024 U.S. election win, the White House expressed concern about the southbound flow of fentanyl and irregular migrants into the United States — criticism it used to justify tariffs against Canada.

Carney hoped to forge a new economic and security partnership with the United States following the Liberals' general election victory in late April.

Trump said in October he was halting trade talks with Canada over an anti-tariff ad aired in U.S. markets by the Ontario government.

Liberal MP Ben Carr said Wednesday Canada's relationship with the United States is of critical importance and "we just need to continue making progress."

"There's lots of work that has been done and certainly lots more work to be done," he said before the caucus meeting.

Carr said the ambassador plays a critical role on trade, but he cautioned against putting the full weight of a future agreement on the shoulders of one person.

Key ministers, department officials and trade negotiators also play roles, he said.