François Legault vows to stay on as Quebec premier despite internal party dissent

Photo: The Canadian Press Quebec Premier Francois Legault responds to the Opposition during question period at the legislature in Quebec City, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Quebec Premier François Legault says he intends to remain in office even as some members of his party appear to be speculating about his departure.

According to an article published in the Journal de Québec Wednesday, Coalition Avenir Québec members speaking anonymously to the tabloid called on their leader to rethink his political future.

But on his way into question period, Legault reiterated he would be staying in office.

Legault quipped he took a "walk in the snow" -- referencing a remark by former prime minister Pierre Eliott Trudeau who was describing how he decided to retire in 1984.

The Quebec premier says after taking his own walk, he made the decision to stay.

Legault's comments are coming less than a year before the October 2026 provincial election and amid dismal poll numbers for his party.