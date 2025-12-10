Ontario lawyer arrested in Ryan Wedding investigation testifies at bail hearing

Photo: The Canadian Press Ontario lawyer Deepak Paradkar outside court in Hamilton, Ont., on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

An Ontario lawyer charged for extradition for his alleged role in an intercontinental drug smuggling ring is proposing to place himself under what he calls the "most stringent" conditions he’s seen in his decades-long career if released on bail.

Deepak Paradkar, who previously went by the handle "cocaine lawyer" on Twitter, is proposing to remain on 24/7 house arrest without leaving home unless accompanied by one of his sureties — his wife and another relative — and to forgo all electronic devices except for his wife's cellphone, to be used only in her presence and for specific purposes.

Paradkar, one of several Canadians arrested in an FBI investigation targeting Olympian-turned-fugitive Ryan Wedding, is also proposing to be under GPS monitoring and turn over his passport to RCMP.

Paradkar told his bail hearing today that he and his wife are also each pledging $2.5 million, which he says represents almost all their assets.

U.S. officials allege the longtime lawyer from Thornhill, Ont., gave advice to Wedding about the murder of a federal witness.

The allegations have not been tested in Canadian courts, which will eventually rule on the extradition requests for Paradkar and other Canadians accused in the case.