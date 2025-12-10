Pro-Palestinian activist Yves Engler barred from running for NDP leadership

Photo: The Canadian Press Media personnel film the NDP French language leadership debate, in Montreal on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Self-described "agitator" Yves Engler has been denied entry to the NDP leadership race, after the party's vetting committee said it has credible evidence of harassment.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Engler said he wants the party's federal council to overturn a decision from the leadership vote committee to disqualify his candidacy.

NDP national president Lucy Watson said in a statement that candidates in the leadership race need to uphold values of integrity, honesty and respect for human rights.

"After reviewing Mr. Engler’s full application, the leadership vote committee determined he did not meet the eligibility standards that apply to every applicant. He exercised his right to request a review, and an independent review committee upheld that decision," Watson said in the statement.

"Our focus is on supporting a leadership race that strengthens our movement and advances the kind of politics our members and communities can be proud of."

In a virtual press conference Wednesday, Engler said the NDP's reasoning was "sloppy" and the party is scared to have him in the race. He said it should be up to members to decide who can and can't run.

Correspondence from the NDP to Engler says he was disqualified due to "credible evidence of harassment, intimidation and physical confrontation" of party members, staff and volunteers, among other reasons.

This includes allegations of following NDP members to private accommodations and vehicles, demanding that they answer his questions.

The email to Engler says the "high volume, nature, and consistency of the complaints raises reasonable concerns, and you have documented your involvement in similar behaviour on your X profile."

During a virtual press conference held later Wednesday, Engler said he wants the party to provide specific evidence of harassment claims, and likened what he shares on social media to "street journalism."

"This is not harassment, this is challenging power, this is questioning power and quite honestly shame on the NDP for going into the gutter like this," Engler said.

"I'm not hiding anything, there's nothing. There's nothing being hidden here it's all on my X account or my Facebook account."

Earlier this year, Engler was charged with criminal harassment and intimidation of a Montreal police detective and a judge is expected to deliver a verdict in the case in January.

Engler said he will keep campaigning until the NDP leadership convention. He said he will be "disruptive" in the race if the decision is not overturned.

Among other reasons listed in the NDP decision not to allow Engler's candidacy are engaging in Rwandan genocide denialism, echoing Russian propaganda about the war in Ukraine and making comments "consistent with antisemitic attitudes."

"If they all think that I'm just some, as this NDP document says, 'oh I'm a, Putin asset, Rwanda genocide denier, anti-Semite,' all of this stuff. If they really believe all this stuff, let the members decide," Engler said.

"The members will decide whether this is this is just, you know, this is just character assassination or this is you know, real substance."

The reasoning for Engler's disqualification also mentions an "unclear commitment to the NDP." This section references a post on the social media platform Bluesky from a profile with Engler's name talking about running for the Green Party.

Engler said this account is someone impersonating him.

Engler said he's raised about $110,000 at this point, and that money will go toward funding his continued campaign. He said anyone who wants their money back is free to ask for it.

The NDP will announce its new leader on March 29 during the annual convention being held in Winnipeg.