Human remains found in Niagara area ID'd as missing 24-year-old Toronto man: police

Photo: The Canadian Press The Niagara Regional Police Service detachment in 1 District located in St. Catharines, Ont., Friday, March 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett

Police in Niagara-on-the-Lake say human remains found over the summer belong to a Toronto man who went missing three years earlier.

Niagara Regional Police say the victim is a 24-year-old Black man from Toronto who was last seen and reported missing in May 2022.

They say they are not naming the victim at the family's request and are investigating the death as a homicide with help from the Toronto Police Service.

Police revealed in September that they got a call about a set of human remains near Read Road and the shore of Lake Ontario on Aug. 31.

Officers discovered a human skull at the location.

Full skeletal remains were discovered in the same area a few days later.