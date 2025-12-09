Kirsten Hillman, Canada's ambassador to the U.S., resigning next year

Canada's Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman speaks to reporters during a cabinet retreat at Chateau Montebello in Montebello, Que., on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

Kirsten Hillman, Canada's ambassador to the U.S., says she will end her tenure in Washington, D.C., in the new year.

Hillman helped lead the renegotiation of the continental free trade agreement during U.S. President Donald Trump's first term in 2017.

She was appointed ambassador in 2019 and began the job in March 2020.

In a media statement, Hillman says "this is the right time to put a team in place" to see through the negotiations for renewing the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

Hillman says she plans to help the new ambassador learn the ropes and will be available to the Canadian negotiating team in the months ahead.

Prime Minister Mark Carney thanked Hillman in a statement, saying she has resolutely defended Canadian values and interests during a period of transformation in the Canada-U.S. relationship.