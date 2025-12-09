FBI release new Ryan Wedding photo in hunt for Olympian turned alleged drug kingpin

Photo: The Canadian Press A new photo of Canadian fugitive Ryan Wedding has been released by U.S. law enforcement as they chase down the alleged Olympian turned drug kingpin. The Federal Bureau of Investigation shared on social media what they say is a newly obtained image of Wedding in Mexico this past summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - X, @FBILosAngeles (Mandatory Credit)

A new photo of Canadian fugitive Ryan Wedding has been released by U.S. law enforcement as they chase down the alleged Olympian turned drug kingpin.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation shared on social media what they say is a newly obtained image of Wedding in Mexico this past summer.

It's a close-up of Wedding shirtless with his head against a pillow and a tattooed lion on his chest.

The former Olympic snowboarder is on the FBI's most wanted list and has been described as a modern-day Pablo Escobar, in a reference to the notorious Colombian drug lord.

He is believed to be on the run in Mexico.

Authorities arrested seven Canadians in connection to the case last month, including a lawyer who allegedly advised Wedding about the murder of a federal witness and a jeweller who allegedly helped launder drug money through his business.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.