Naval member rescued off Vancouver Island after spending more than two hours in water

A member of the Royal Canadian Navy spent more than two hours in the waters off Vancouver Island after falling overboard.

Maritime Forces Pacific says the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria was alerted to the person falling overboard from a rigid-hull inflatable boat at about 2:45 Monday afternoon.

The incident happened about a kilometre east of Bentinck Island, near the southern tip of Vancouver Island and about 40 kilometres southwest of Victoria.

Rescuers launched multiple vessels, helicopters and other aircraft from both Canada and the United States, and the member was rescued at around 5 p.m.

Maritime Forces Pacific Commander Rear-Admiral David Patchell says in a statement that rescuers encountered difficult conditions, including high winds, large swells and a lack of lighting.

The navy says the member was conducting sentry duties off the Bentinck Island range when they fell overboard, although no cause of the incident has been released.