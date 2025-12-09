Canada set to sign agreement with U.K. at G7 digital, tech ministers’ meeting

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Evan Solomon addresses a press conference at the G7 Industry, Digital and Technology Ministers’ Meeting in Montreal on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Canada is set to sign an agreement with the United Kingdom at a meeting of G7 industry, digital and technology ministers in Montreal on Tuesday.

The agreement follows separate deals with Germany and the European Union which were announced at the meeting Monday.

Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon is expected to sign a memorandum of agreement with the U.K.'s minister for digital government and data in the afternoon.

The agreement with Germany is meant to increase collaboration on AI, quantum technology, digital sovereignty and infrastructure. Canada also signed two agreements with the EU — one focused on adoption and responsible development of AI and the other on digital credentials.

Mark Daley, professor and chief AI officer at Western University, said there is substance to those agreements and he's heartened by what he's seen come out of the meeting.

"The right conversations are being had, the complexity is being respected," he said.

Daley said the agreements with the EU and Germany include concrete elements on infrastructure and interoperable rules and standards.

The two-day event is one of a series of ministerial meetings being held this year as Canada holds the presidency of the G7 group of nations.

It comes at a time of deep divisions between the EU — a proponent of AI regulation — and the U.S., which has taken a laissez-faire approach to the technology under U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Even where it looks like the EU and the U.S. may disagree on regulatory strength, they both still want to be able to sell into each other's markets," Daley said.

"So there's these shared incentives and that's what's actually going to drive progress and forward motion on things like these MOUs."

Solomon told reporters Monday the U.S. is "talking about aligning and working together, which we encourage."

Daley noted that some of the language in Canada's agreement with Europe was about shared approaches to AI safety.

"You can see very sincere desire to co-operate on regulation, but at the same time, we're not saying we're going to just adopt European regulations wholesale," he said.