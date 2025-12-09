Conservatives, Liberals accuse each other of games as MPs debate pipeline motion

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney rises during question period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025.

The government and Official Opposition accused one another of playing political games Tuesday as the House of Commons debated a Conservative motion aimed at pinning down the Liberals on whether they support building a pipeline to the B.C. coast.

The motion, which was put forward by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, states that MPs support construction of a pipeline to carry Alberta bitumen to the coast, along with an "appropriate amendment" to the legislation that bans most oil tankers from the area off the northern coast of British Columbia.

The motion is a more pointed version of the memorandum of understanding Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney signed last month.

That deal, however, speaks of amending the tanker ban "if necessary" and cites environmental actions Alberta has to agree to take in order to get approval for a pipeline project.

Poilievre said he wanted to force the Liberals to take a clear position on a pipeline.

"We need this pipeline because it will make for stronger take-home pay, it will make for affordable living, and it will make for a sovereign, self-reliant economy," he said in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon.

On that point, at least, the government seems to agree.

"I will say now and I will say clearly on behalf of our government, we support a pipeline. We support the (memorandum of understanding), we support the entirety of the MOU," said Alberta Liberal MP Corey Hogan.

But Hogan argued there was a risk to even having the debate and told reporters the motion was "a trap" set for the Liberals.

A yes vote, he said, "looks like we are undermining the rights of Indigenous Peoples, it looks like we're undermining conversations with B.C.," while a no vote is "designed to look like we don't support the pipeline."

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson called Poilievre's motion "a cheap political stunt" and a cynical ploy to divide the Liberal caucus.

Later in the afternoon, the Conservatives amended the motion in an effort to push the Liberals to support it.

The amendment added three clauses pulled from the Alberta deal, including an agreement for the province to pursue the world's largest carbon capture, utilization and storage project.

It also added phrases that would commit Ottawa to meaningful consultation with Indigenous Peoples and engagement with the government of B.C.

Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull Masty said the motion "is clearly an insult towards Indigenous Peoples."

Across the aisle, Conservative MP Ellis Ross said he's tired of the government "lecturing us on Aboriginal issues."

His caucus colleague Billy Morin said the Liberals "play games with Indigenous communities and exploit First Nations as a political tool. They talk endlessly about reconciliation but what do Indigenous communities actually get?"

Haida Nation President Jason Alsop, who is also known as Gaagwiis, said it's not a game to him. He and Christine Smith-Martin, CEO of Coastal First Nations, flew to Ottawa to witness the debate in Parliament.

"A lot of this is just politics, but why we're here today is because this is our home. Any of these conversations happening out here in Ottawa without us being part of it, we take it very seriously," he said.

Tuesday's vote on the Conservative motion is non-binding. The government has agreed to consult with Indigenous leadership on any possible pipeline project.

The Coastal First Nations — a group representing First Nations on the North Pacific coast including Haida, Gitxaa?a and Nuxalk that advocates for sustainable jobs and the protection of the Great Bear Rainforest — has said it's opposed to any pipeline and any changes to the tanker ban.

"This tanker ban and variations of it have been in existence for over 50 years, and that's got to say volumes," Smith-Martin said.

She also said her group is in discussions with the government on having Carney and cabinet ministers visit their communities.