Justice bill takes aim at femicide, coercive control, pornographic deepfakes

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Justice Sean Fraser speaks with reporters before caucus on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025.

Federal legislation introduced Tuesday proposes new measures to address hateful and controlling behaviour toward women and better shield children from online predators.

The Protecting Victims Act would treat murders driven by control, hate, sexual violence or exploitation as first-degree. It would define these murders as femicide when the victim is a woman.

Currently, some murders targeting women may be classified as first-degree murder, while others may be second-degree, the Justice Department says.

The bill also would outlaw engaging in a pattern of coercive or controlling conduct against an intimate partner. There is currently no specific Criminal Code offence prohibiting such conduct.

The bill would expand the Criminal Code section prohibiting the non-consensual distribution of intimate images to apply to non-consensual deepfakes.

The legislation also proposes a new offence that prohibits threatening to distribute child sexual abuse and exploitation material, and it would ensure the child luring offence mentions extortion so that it applies to sextortion cases.

The bill would restore all mandatory minimum penalties of imprisonment that are inoperative because they have been found unconstitutional by the courts.

It would allow courts to order a prison sentence below a mandatory minimum penalty, but only where the minimum would result in grossly disproportionate punishment.

The Justice Department says this looks to protect mandatory minimum penalties from being struck down by the courts in the future.

Among other things, the bill would also:

— expand existing child sexual offences prohibiting invitation to sexual touching and sexual exploitation to protect children from individuals who may invite or incite them to expose their sexual organs for a sexual purpose;

— revise the criminal harassment offence to ensure it captures harassing conduct through modern technology, such as electronic monitoring.