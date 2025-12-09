Federal government to table bill to protect children, address gender-based violence

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Justice Sean Fraser speaks with reporters before caucus on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025.

Justice Minister Sean Fraser will introduce legislation today that aims to better protect children and address gender-based violence.

The Justice Department is touting the measures as "generational reforms" to the Criminal Code to protect victims and keep children safe from predators.

In their spring election platform, the Liberals promised to crack down on sexual violence and intimate partner violence.

The party pledged to make hate-motivated murder such as femicide a first-degree offence, increase penalties for distributing intimate images without consent and make it a criminal offence to distribute non-consensual sexual deepfakes.

The Liberals also promised measures to shield children from online exploitation and sexual extortion.

Women and Gender Equality Minister Rechie Valdez and Ruby Sahota, secretary of state for combating crime, are slated to join Fraser at a news conference today.