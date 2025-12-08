The salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios is still ongoing. What you need to know

Photo: The Canadian Press The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is seen in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

As holiday baking season begins, federal health agencies are warning Canadians that an investigation into salmonella-contaminated pistachios is still ongoing.

Since March, 155 people have been reported sick with the bacterial illness after eating various brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products, some as recently as November.

That includes 24 people who were hospitalized.

The Public Health Agency of Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Health Canada say there have been more than 160 recalls and they are linked to pistachios imported from Iran.

It says that while nuts from other countries aren't affected, it's not always easy to determine the country of origin.

They are encouraging Canadians to check their cupboards for pistachios, which have a long shelf life, and compare product details to recall notices.

A public health notice says not to cook or bake with pistachios if it's not clear where they came from, as heat may not kill salmonella.

The CFIA implemented an import ban in September. Last week it mandated federally licensed importers and manufacturers to hold and test Iran-imported pistachios for salmonella.

The federal agencies warn that food contaminated with salmonella may look or smell normal.