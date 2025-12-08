Ottawa opening new express entry pathway for international doctors next year

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Lena Diab rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Immigration Minister Lena Diab says Canada will open a new express permanent residency program for international doctors next year.

She says the program will be open to physicians in Canada on temporary work permits who have been working in relevant jobs for at least one of the past three years.

Doctors who qualify for express entry will be invited to apply in early 2026.

Diab says provinces and territories will be able to nominate up to 5,000 international doctors for work permits that will be processed within 14 days.

These provincial and territorial nominations will be in addition to those already allocated through the Provincial Nominee Program, Diab says.

The minister says this is part of a broader plan to move away from a "one-size fits all" immigration approach and make it easier for people in certain professions to come to Canada.