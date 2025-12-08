Carney announces $400M joint fund with city of Ottawa for affordable housing

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney gives remarks to media in Montreal on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the federal government is partnering with the city of Ottawa to put $400 million toward building up to 3,000 affordable homes in the capital.

Carney says the city will speed up the construction of homes by waiving development charges, permit fees and property taxes.

Build Canada Homes, the federal home building agency, will help finance the construction of 2,000 of these units on federally owned land.

Carney says construction will begin next year.

The federal government is meanwhile putting $1.2 million into a pilot project aimed at finding new ways to address addiction issues in the city.

Sutcliffe also says retired general Rick Hillier will head a task force aimed at finding more economic opportunities for Ottawa-based defence companies.