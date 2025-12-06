Magnitude-7.0 earthquake hits remote wilderness along Yukon-Alaska border

Photo: USGS The 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit near the border of the Yukon and Alaska.

A powerful, magnitude-7.0 earthquake struck in a remote area near the border between Alaska and the Canadian territory of Yukon on Saturday.

There was no tsunami warning, and there were no immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said it struck about 370 kilometres northwest of Juneau, Alaska, and 250 kilometres west of Whitehorse, Yukon.

It was also about 91 kilometres from Yakutat, Alaska, which the USGS said has a population of 662.

The quake struck at a depth of about 10 kilometres.

There were several smaller aftershocks.