Egyptians are buzzing as B.C. Place hosts Egypt, Australia, New Zealand and Belgium

Photo: The Canadian Press Egypt's Mohamed Salah applauds the crowd after the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Egypt and Ethiopia at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025.

Hany Elheniedy says soccer flows through the blood of Egyptians and he cannot wait for June 21, 2026, when Vancouver's B.C. Place hosts Egypt and New Zealand as part of the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup.

The match between the Pharaohs, as the Egyptians are known, and the All-White, as New Zealand's team is known, is among seven games, including two knock-out matches, that Vancouver will host following Friday's draw and Saturday's release of the full schedule.

Elheniedy, who is president of the Egyptian Canadian Cultural Society of B.C., says he expects that the team focused around legendary Liverpool forward Mo Salah to generate a "big buzz" in Greater Vancouver and its Egyptian community of some 5,000.

Elheniedy, who has also purchased tickets for Egypt's two other group-stage matches in nearby Seattle, Wash., against Belgium and Iran, says it will be "very easy to fill" half of B.C. Place with Egyptian fans from inside and outside of B.C.

B.C. Place will host Canada's men's national soccer team on June 18 against Qatar, and on June 24 against Switzerland following Canada's opening match in Toronto on June 12 against an opponent from Europe, possibly Italy.

The first game to be played at B.C. Place will be on June 13, when Australia plays against an opponent from Europe, which is yet to be determined.

Fans in Vancouver will also have a chance to see New Zealand for a second time on June 26 in its match up against Belgium and its superstar Kevin de Bruyne.

Opponents for the two knock-out matches coming to B.C. Place remain to be determined.