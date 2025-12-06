Man dead after being shot by Toronto police at GO station, SIU called in

Photo: The Canadian Press A Toronto Police Service logo on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.

UPDATE: 12:10 p.m.

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man was fatally shot by a Toronto police officer multiple times at an east-end train station early Saturday morning.

The Special Investigations Unit says Toronto police officers were called to the Danforth GO Station for reports of an armed man at the station.

The SIU says officers found the man in a stairwell leading up to Platform 3 soon after arriving.

It says "an interaction ensued" and one of the officers fired his gun, striking the suspect multiple times.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where the SIU says he later died.

The SIU says three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case, and a post-mortem for the suspect is scheduled on Sunday.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

ORIGINAL: 7 a.m.

Police in Toronto say they've called in Ontario's police watchdog to investigate after a man was shot early this morning at a train station.

Police say officers received a report of an armed person at the Danforth GO Station just after 1 a.m.

They say officers located the man at the station who was then shot by police.

The man was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

The force has called in the Special Investigations Unit to look into the incident.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.