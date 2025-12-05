Canada drops terror sanctions on Syria and its interim government

Photo: The Canadian Press Syrians celebrate the first anniversary of the fall of the Bashar Assad regime in Damascus, Syria on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

Canada is dropping its terror listing for the group that has governed Syria since the ouster of dictator Bashar Assad one year ago.

Syria is no longer listed as a state supporter of terrorism, while the group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, is no longer listed as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code.

In a news release issued late Friday afternoon, the federal government says "these decisions were not taken lightly" but are in line with allies who want to encourage Syria's transitional government to build a stable, inclusive government.

Last winter, Canada temporarily suspended some of its sanctions on Syria after widespread demands to unblock financial services for a country facing a massive rebuild after more than 13 years of civil war.

Syria's interim government, led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, says it wants to have a democratic country that includes women and ethnic minorities, despite brazen acts of violence between sects since the fall of Assad.

Canada is still imposing targeted sanctions on 56 entities in Syria and 225 individuals, including people whom Ottawa say are senior officials of the former Assad regime.