18-year-old dead after stabbing in Brampton, Ont.: police

Photo: The Canadian Press A Peel Regional Police logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.

An 18-year-old man is dead after a stabbing at an apartment building in Brampton, Ont., last night.

Police say officers responded to reports of a stabbing in an apartment complex in the area of McMurchy Avenue and Pagebrook Court around 10 p.m.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say they believe it's an isolated incident.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

They are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.