Supreme Court restores woman's conviction for attempted murder of her mother

Photo: The Canadian Press The flag of the Supreme Court is pictured at the Supreme Court of Canada building in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025.

The Supreme Court of Canada has restored a woman's conviction for attempting to kill her mother by injecting her with insulin.

In June 2019, a neighbour found the woman — identified only as B.F. due to a publication ban — her mother and B.F.'s 19-month-old daughter unconscious in their home.

Emergency responders discovered five empty insulin pens at the scene, along with a handwritten note.

A jury found B.F. guilty of attempting to murder her mother and daughter.

The Ontario Court of Appeal allowed B.F.'s appeal on the attempted murder of her mother and ordered a new trial on the charge.

The Court of Appeal dismissed B.F.'s challenge of her conviction for attempting to kill her child — a decision upheld in the Supreme Court ruling today.