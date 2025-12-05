10,000 CBSA removal warrants active for more than one year

Photo: The Canadian Press Canada Border Services Agency vice-president of intelligence and enforcement Aaron McCrorie waits to appear before the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security (SECU) on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024.

More than 10,000 removal warrants in the Canada Border Services Agency inventory have been active for more than a year even as the agency says removals from Canada are at an all-time high.

CBSA statistics show there are 33,000 removal warrants currently on the CBSA list and agency vice-president Aaron McCrorie says more the 22,000 people have been removed from the country in the last 12 months.

He says while most people comply with removal orders, CBSA will issue a warrant when they don't.

Information provided in response to an order paper question submitted by Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel-Garner shows more than 10,000 removal orders have been on the list for more than a year.

The CBSA says it removes about 400 people a week from Canada and McCrorie says more warrants are constantly being added.

McCrorie says in the last two fiscal years, 9,500 warrants in the inventory were closed, while 7,000 more were added.