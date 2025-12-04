Feds facing climate criticisms action amid resignations on net-zero advisory body

Photo: The Canadian Press The Peace Tower is seen on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Two founding members of Canada's net-zero advisory body have resigned, accusing the Carney government of not seeking the group's advice on key policy decisions, including the Alberta energy deal and Bill C-5.

Former co-chair and co-founder Simon Donner announced his resignation on his LinkedIn account Wednesday, saying the structure and governance of the net-zero advisory body became "more difficult" this year as the government changed its climate priorities.

"I was comfortable chairing an appointed body whose advice is considered but ultimately rejected — after all, no one elected us," wrote Donner, who is a climate scientist at the University of British Columbia.

"I was not comfortable with the process becoming neglected or performative, and it had begun to feel that way to me."

On Thursday, fellow co-founder Catherine Abreu also resigned, alleging the group's functions had been "significantly curtailed so as to serve in name only."

"At no point has the expert advice of Canada's legislated advisory body been sought or considered in these decisions," Abreu wrote on her LinkedIn, referring to the memorandum of understanding signed with Alberta last week, and Bill C-5 which gave the government the power to exempt certain projects from some environmental laws.

The net-zero advisory body was created in 2021 as part of Canada's Net-Zero Accountability Act. It requires Canada's environment minister to take into account the advisory body's advice when setting emissions targets, or changing Canada's emissions reduction plan.

It also says the advisory body can provide advice to the minister on "any matter referred to it by the minister."

Speaking to The Canadian Press Thursday, Abreu acknowledged the government hasn't strayed from its legal commitments as written in the act.

But she alleged the level of engagement between the Carney government and the advisory body has been demonstrably different from the Trudeau era.

She said the previous Liberal government sought the group's advice when developing the emissions cap on oil and gas producers, and on how to close the gap to the 2030 emissions target.

"We can be requested by the minister to weigh in on certain issues, and that has indeed characterized the way we've worked for years," Abreu said.

"These are just examples of requests that have been made by previous ministers for advice, and that's kind of the spirit of the legislation."

Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin's office declined an interview request from The Canadian Press on the resignations.

In a statement, press secretary Keean Nembhard said Dabrusin is set to meet with the advisory body before the end of the year.

"The (net-zero advisory body) provides the minister with independent advice with respect to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, and its important work is ongoing," Nembhard said.

"Minister Dabrusin remains committed to fighting climate change, protecting communities, and building a stronger more sustainable future for Canada and continuing to engage with the body into the future."

Canada must table an update to its emissions reduction plan before the end of the year, as required under the act. The report has to include an assessment of the 2030 targets.

Canada has committed to cut emissions to at least 40 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030. The government's last progress report in 2023 contained an entire section of the advisory body's submission to the report.

With less than a month before the latest progress report is due, Abreu said she was not aware whether the government had not reached out to the advisory body to provide input on the progress report.