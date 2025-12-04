More than 27,000 public servants were paid $150,000 or more last year

Photo: The Canadian Press The Canadian flag flies on the Peace Tower of Parliament Hill as pedestrians make their way along Sparks Street in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

More than 27,000 federal public servants were paid at least $150,000 in the last fiscal year, a document tabled in Parliament shows.

It says more than 20,000 employees received compensation — salaries, bonuses, benefits and overtime pay — of between $150,000 and $199,999 in 2024-25.

The document, prepared by the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat in response to an order paper question posed by the Conservatives, shows nearly 5,000 employees earned between $200,000 and $249,999 and almost 1,400 employees made between $250,000 and $299,999.

The document says 654 employees were paid between $300,000 and $399,999 last year, while 42 earned between $400,000 and $499,999 and six employees made $500,000 or more.

Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, says Prime Minister Mark Carney "must take air out of Ottawa's ballooning bureaucracy to fix the federal finances."

"Carney needs to make the government more affordable for taxpayers and he should start by reining in the pay and perks for these top bureaucrats," he said. "Taxpayers can’t afford to keep bankrolling a bloated government full of overpaid paper pushers."

The latest federal budget outlined a plan to lower program spending and administration costs by about $60 billion over the next five years.

It said the government intends to have 10 per cent fewer federal employees by 2029 — a loss of about 40,000 jobs from the public service peak of 368,000 two years ago — and 1,000 fewer executive positions over the next two years.

Richmond Hill South Conservative MP Vincent Ho, who submitted the order paper question, argued the number of federal public servants making over $250,000 a year has surged and that "Canadians can’t afford the cost of Carney and this Liberal government."

The document shows around 21,200 public servants were paid at least $150,000 in 2023-24, compared to around 14,250 in 2022-23, around 12,300 in 2021-22 and around 13,800 in 2020-21.

The document tabled in Parliament says the data covers employees in all categories, including permanent, term, casual and student workers.

It says members of the RCMP and the Canadian Forces are excluded, as they are not considered part of the federal public service.

A handful of government organizations are also excluded, the document says, due to the availability of data. They include the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and the National Capital Commission.

Treasury Board data shows the population of the federal public service was 357,965 as of March 31, 2025.