ICE says armoured vehicles ordered from Roshel produced in U.S.

Photo: The Canadian Press The emblem of a Roshel armoured vehicle is seen at the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries annual defence industry trade show CANSEC, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says the vehicles it is purchasing from Canadian defence firm Roshel fall under Buy American provisions.

The department's media relations team says in an emailed statement the "production of the Roshel Senator emergency response vehicle originates in the United States."

Despite numerous requests, the ICE agency did not provide a named spokesperson to which the statement could be attributed, and only replied days after The Canadian Press first inquired about the procurement.

Roshel has not responded to numerous requests for comment.

ICE is sole-sourcing 20 armoured vehicles from the Brampton, Ont.-based Roshel in a rush-order contract worth some C$10 million.

The procurement quickly drew criticism from anti-arms advocates and politicians in Canada due to the law enforcement agency's alleged record of human rights abuses.