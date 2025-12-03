Canada News

Calgary teen facing charges after allegedly creating AI-generated sex photos of girls

Charged for AI deepfakes

Photo: The Canadian Press A Calgary Police Service logo is seen on a vehicle parked at headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A high school student from Calgary is facing charges after allegedly using computer technology to create sexualized pictures of teenage girls.

Police say the accused used artificial intelligence to sexualize photos of different girls who attended several high schools in the Calgary area.

The 17-year-old accused and any information identifying the girls is not being provided to protect the identities of those affected.

Staff-Sgt. Mark Auger, with the specialized police unit known as ALERT, says charges were laid after a search warrant was executed at a Calgary home more than two weeks ago, with the help of Calgary police.

Two cellphones, a tablet and a laptop were seized.

The 17-year-old faces multiple charges, including making, possessing, and distributing child sex abuse and exploitation materials.

Auger said that under Canada's Criminal Code, child sex abuse and exploitation material includes any visual representation of someone under 18 -- or is made to appear under 18 -- engaged in explicit sexual activity.



“What teens need to realize is that creating these images and sharing deep fakes is considered an extreme form of bullying and a criminal offence, and we will take action against it,” Auger said Wednesday.

ALERT, which stands for Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, is a provincially funded team of municipal police and Mounties tackling serious cases from trafficking to child exploitation and gang violence.